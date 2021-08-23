Peloton has benefitted greatly from the coronavirus, with the shutdown of gyms accelerating sales of its premium brand exercise bikes and treadmills, despite a number of nasty reports linking the latter items with injuries and at least one death.

Given the company’s sharp uptick of customers, and the likelihood of many gyms remaining shut in the foreseeable future, it is not surprising Peloton is working on a rowing machine.

Now we have confirmation, as 9to5Google has spotted code within the latest Peloton app for Android that includes references to two separate rowing machines: codenamed Mazu and Caesar.

The code includes instructions for various rowing strokes — “This is the starting position of your stroke. Sit tall on the rower with your arms straight and your back upright. Your knees should be just above just above the ankles” — as well as scenic backdrops for when you want to feel like you are rowing through the rapids.

In addition, a Peloton job listing from last month included rowers alongside treadmills and bikes – further evidence the company is planning a rowing machine release in the near future.

Peloton is also believed to be working on a device to turn your television into a fitness class streamer, a line of weight training gear, and a wearable heart rate monitor/FitBit style hybrid.