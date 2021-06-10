HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 10 Jun 2021
,

Videoconferencing giant Zoom is making a move into phone hardware with new Zoom Phone Appliances.

The initial range comprises two desk phones built by Poly – the CCX 600 Desk Phone and CCX 700 Desk Phone with integrated video camera – as well as the Yealink VP59 Smart Video Phone.

It provides an all-in-one desk phone solution, giving users audio, video, and touch display for meetings and whiteboarding, said Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms at Zoom.

Graeme Geddes, Zoom.

“The traditional workplace is evolving and adapting, and our goal is to empower the workforce to accomplish more by blurring the lines between voice and video.

“The new Zoom Phone Appliance program boasts a selection of purpose-built Zoom Phone hardware from Poly and Yealink, streamlining communications, removing friction, and enabling a powerful communications experience,” he said.

Each is Zoom Certified, meaning the devices are purpose-built for Zoom phone calls and meetings, and the company has promised more in the range to come.

Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be released; ChannelNews has contacted Poly for comment.

