HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Zip Stocks Hit Six-Year Low, Down 94%

Zip Stocks Hit Six-Year Low, Down 94%

By | 22 Jun 2022

Once successful buy now buy later company Zip is trading at a six-year low, hitting $0.47 at 4pm and shedding 94 per cent of its value in a year.

The current price marks the lowest since closing at $0.45 in April, 2016.

The company’s shares are down 88.9 per cent for the year-to-date, and a whopping 94 per cent from this time a year prior.

Zip is currently facing regulator scrutiny in the UK, and may pull out of the market altogether.

The BNPL provider has been advised to leave the US and the UK, focus on Australia, and cancel a proposed merger with competitor Sezzle, which was made earlier this year when it was worth $491 million.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
PayPal Wades Further Into ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ Market
Aussie BNPL Stocks Drop As Apple Enters Space
Afterpay Racks Up Debt, As Users Buy Now, Pay Never
Aussie BNPL Provider Zip Buy US Competitor Sezzle
Zip In Merger Talks With Sezzle
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

SteelSeries Release Fastest Keyboards In The World
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
Drag Artists & Trangender Set To Spearhead New Hair Care Range
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
Amazon Presents “First Fully Autonomous Mobile Robot”
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
Harris Scarfe Home Launches In Tasmania
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
Microsoft Entices Children To Use Edge With Minecraft
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

SteelSeries Release Fastest Keyboards In The World
Latest News
/
June 22, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
SteelSeries have unveiled two new keyboards that the company say offer the fastest response time in the world. The SteelSeries...
Read More