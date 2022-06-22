Once successful buy now buy later company Zip is trading at a six-year low, hitting $0.47 at 4pm and shedding 94 per cent of its value in a year.

The current price marks the lowest since closing at $0.45 in April, 2016.

The company’s shares are down 88.9 per cent for the year-to-date, and a whopping 94 per cent from this time a year prior.

Zip is currently facing regulator scrutiny in the UK, and may pull out of the market altogether.

The BNPL provider has been advised to leave the US and the UK, focus on Australia, and cancel a proposed merger with competitor Sezzle, which was made earlier this year when it was worth $491 million.