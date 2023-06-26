HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Price Of OZ Smartphones Could Rise EU Battery Regulations A Major Problem For Brands

Price Of OZ Smartphones Could Rise EU Battery Regulations A Major Problem For Brands

By | 26 Jun 2023

A return to old is on the cards for smartphones with the EU set to bring in a raft of changes that will overall the design of most models being sold today.

Key is a return to removable batteries with 2027 deadline for easily replaceable batteries just one of the many changes. However, there is another piece of legislation currently working its way through the EU’s lawmaking process called the Eco-design for Smartphones and Tablets.

It contains similar rules about making smartphone batteries easier to replace and is expected to come into effect earlier in June or July 2025.

European brands such as Nokia have already launched ‘self-repairable’ smartphones with some tipping a big market emerging for third party batteries.

According to Cristina Ganapini, coordinator of Right to Repair Europe the draft version of the eco-design regulation on the EU’s website, batteries should be replaceable “with no tool, a tool or set of tools that is supplied with the product or spare part, or basic tools.”

The question is whether these tools have to be supplied by the brand manufacturing the smartphone or third parties.

It also says that spare parts should be available for up to seven years after a phone’s release, and, perhaps most importantly, “the process for replacement shall be able to be carried out by a layman.”

The legislation is currently being scrutinized by the European Parliament and Council, and Ganapini expects it to pass into law in September this year, with its smartphone battery replaceability requirements coming into effect a year and a half later.

The Verge claims that despite the overlap between the two pieces of legislation, the battery regulation voted on by the European Parliament this month is still important.

That’s because the battery regulation is more stringent than the eco-design regulation in a keyway: it doesn’t offer a loophole that would allow smartphone manufacturers to avoid having to make their batteries easy to replace if they’re able to make them long-lasting instead. Specifically, they’ll need to maintain 83 percent of their capacity after 500 cycles and 80 percent after 1000 cycles to qualify.

Such devices would also have to be “dust tight and protected against immersion in water up to one meter depth for a minimum of 30 minutes,” according to the eco-design rules — capabilities often achieved with glue.

“We would rather have seen longevity requirements alongside repairability requirements rather than leaving the trade-off to manufacturers,” says iFixit’s repair policy engineer Thomas Opsomer. “That said, 83 percent capacity after 500 cycles and 80 percent capacity after 1000 cycles is a fairly ambitious requirement; it would probably translate to at least five years of use.”

“A portable battery should be considered to be removable by the end-user when it can be removed with the use of commercially available tools.”

It’s unclear exactly how many manufacturers’ smartphone batteries may meet the requirements for this longevity loophole.

A visit to the Apple support page claims that a “normal battery” typically retains up to 80 percent of its original capacity after 500 complete charge cycles.

Other manufacturers may already be providing batteries that are this long-lasting including the likes of Samsung and Motorola.

iFixit’s is pushing for lawmakers to count a device as user-repairable under the battery regulation if it can be repaired using “basic tools.”

Included in this category are common screwdriver styles like flat-head, Phillips, and Torx, though management admits it’s likely to include some niche implements like iFixit’s opening picks.

Another potential point of contention is how user-replaceable batteries could coexist with waterproofing. The battery regulation contains an exemption for devices “that are specifically designed to be used, for the majority of the active service of the appliance, in an environment that is regularly subject to splashing water, water streams or water immersion.”

Opponents of such rules often bring up waterproofing as a feature that could suffer if a device is designed to be easily opened.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Adds More Products To Self-Repair Service
Microsoft Selling Replacement Parts For Surface Devices
REVIEW: How Practical Is Nokia’s Self-Repair Smartphone?
iPhone 14 Designed For Easy Home Repair
Copyright Agency Asked To Allow iFixit To Break Locks
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CBA Bank Crashes Retailers Hit
Latest News
/
June 26, 2023
/
CE Value Suppliers Tipped To Get Lift In Sales As House Brand Takes Off
Latest News
/
June 26, 2023
/
Samsung’s Chip Business Still Suffering
Latest News
/
June 26, 2023
/
Audiophile Heaven As New Quadrophonic Classic Albums Released
Latest News
/
June 26, 2023
/
YouTube Tests Online-Gaming Offer
Latest News
/
June 26, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CBA Bank Crashes Retailers Hit
Latest News
/
June 26, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Thousands of retailers have been hit after the Commonwealth Bank online system crashed earlier today. The drama started to unfold...
Read More