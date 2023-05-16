HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Yamaha Launches E-Bike, Electric Moped

Yamaha Launches E-Bike, Electric Moped

By | 16 May 2023

Yamaha has announced two new electric vehicles designed to meet the increasingly need for “clean sustainable transportation solutions.”

The Yamaha Booster Easy e-bike and Yamaha Booster S-Pedelec electric moped build upon technology the company has been delivering since 1993, when they pioneered the electric-powered bicycle.

Both models sport an aluminum U-frame, an exposed diecast section, and Yamaha’s own fork cover and front fender.

Both vehicles have 20-inch wheels with 4-inch tires, and offer up to 75Nm of torque.

The Booster Easy e-bike (above) has instant pedal assistance through the Yamaha PWseries-S2 drive unit that Yamaha says gives a totally natural riding feeling.

A 630Wh 36 volt Yamaha battery powers maximum assisted speed of 25km/h and a range of up to 120 km.

Both models, while the battery can yield up to 120km on a single charge.

The Booster Easy has a 1.7-inch LCD display while the S-Pedelec comes with a 2.8-inch color dot-matrix TFT display.

The Booster S-Pedelec (above) can hit speeds of 45km/h, meaning it needs a license and the bike must be registered to be ridden on public roads.

Release dates for Australia are currently unknown; the Booster Easy is available in Europe, and the S-pedelec will be available in June in select markets.



