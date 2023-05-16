HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 16 May 2023

Amazon is planning to bring ChatGPT-style search to its web store, as revealed by recent job postings.

A job post for a senior software development engineer says the role will involve “reimagining Amazon Search with an interactive conversational experience” which certainly sounds like ChatGPT.

“We’re looking for the best and brightest across Amazon to help us realize and deliver this vision to our customers right away,” the listing said.

“This will be a once in a generation transformation for Search.”

A separate listing is looking for an engineer to be involved in “a new AI-first initiative to re-architect and reinvent the way we do search through the use of extremely large scale next-generation deep learning techniques.”

Amazon didn’t confirm or deny, with spokesperson Keri Bertolino simply stating: “We are significantly investing in generative AI across all of our businesses.”



