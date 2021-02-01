SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON: Xiaomi has filed a complaint in a Washington court against the US Defence and Treasury Departments in a bid to have the Chinese smartphone maker removed from an official list of companies with ties to China’s military.

Under the Trump administration the Defence Department added Xiaomi and eight other companies to the list, which requires American investors to divest their holdings in the firms. In the complaint Xiaomi called the judgment “unlawful and unconstitutional” and said it was not controlled by the People’s Liberation Army.

It said investment restrictions, which went into effect on March 15, would cause immediate and irreparable harm to Xiaomi.