Google’s Chromebook enjoyed a blockbuster 2020, with sales quadrupling from the previous period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to analysts, the last quarter was the strongest in history for Google’s flagship laptops – with 30 million devices shipped last year and a staggering 11.4 million of them in Q4 alone, reports 9to5Google.

Research firm Canalys revealed Chromebook sales skyrocketed by 287 percent compared to Q4 2019.

And overall sales of the Chromebook are estimated to be up by around 109 per cent.

This is largely in part due to students around the world adjusting to remote learning during the pandemic. Chromebooks are popular sellers in the education market.

2020 was a stellar year for personal computer sales in general, with research firms estimating around 275 million traditional computers were sold during the year.

For the 2019-2020 financial year, Google’s revenue amounted to 160.74 billion US dollars.

The search engine giant’s revenue is largely made up by advertising revenue, which reached 134.81 billion US dollars in 2019.