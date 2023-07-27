Starting from January 2024, the mega-popular Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events will now only be found on Pay-Per-View (PPV) in Australia in accordance with a new multi-year agreement partnership with Australia’s leading subscription television company, the Foxtel Group.

The partnership is set to catapult the Main Event (exclusively on Kayo Sports and Foxtel) as the undeniable home of PPV in Australia.

Within the new agreement and from next year on, fans will be directed to Foxtel and Kayo Sports’ Main Event platform to buy their UFC Fight Pass on PPV to see all future fights.

“I am excited that we are extending our broadcast partnership with Foxtel Group. Foxtel and Kayo Sports are the best sports broadcasters in the country and they have backed UFC in Australia since the beginning. Together, we will continue to grow UFC in Australia and they will be the destination for the biggest and baddest fights we put on year-round,” said UFC President Dana White at the event.

Since the first televised, gory fight in 2008 in Australia, UFC’s popularity has risen to dizzying heights with 4.3 million fans in Australia and New Zealand and around 700 million fans worldwide.

Holding the youngest fan base of any professional sport in Australia, the fanbase primarily is made up of spectators aged between 18-39, which is a key demographic.

“UFC boasts the youngest fan base of any professional sport in the country and it’s exciting to continue our partnership with a brand that has such enormous growth potential – both at home and abroad. It’s the perfect match for our more than 3 million sports subscribers streaming on Kayo Sports and Foxtel,” Foxtel Group CEO, Patrick Delany, said.

To promote and celebrate the new partnership yesterday, UFC fan favourite fighters Tai Tuivasa, Alex Volkanovski, and Jack Jenkins, treated 500 Sydney fans to an appearance and were joined with Foxtel Group management to commemorate the new partnership.

Coming soon fans can have an even closer look when UFC comes to Sydney this September to Qudos Bank Arena. Additionally, fans living in other areas can also purchase the PPV via Main Event, available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.