World-First MicroLED Contact Lens Revealed

By | 4 Jul 2022

Californian company Mojo Vision has created the world’s first MicroLED augmented reality smart contact lens, which users can control with eye movements.

CEO Drew Perkins is touting this the “first ever on-eye demonstration of a feature-complete augmented reality smart contact lens”, and explains how breakthrough technologies are embedded directly into the lens, which measures less than 0.5mm in diameter.

It has a “new and advanced display, eye tracking, communications, and software” and “integrates with an eye-based UI to create an AR system that can provide discreet access to the information you need throughout your day—all while letting you look like yourself.”

The Mojo Lens features a 14,000 pixel-per-inch MicroLED display, with a pixel-pitch of 1.8 microns. It is the world’s smallest and densest display ever created for dynamic content.

It incorporates a 5GHz radio and ARM Core M0 processor.

“Mojo Lens has a custom-configured accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer that continuously track eye movements so that AR imagery is held still as the eyes move,” Perkins explains.

It uses “a proprietary power management system that includes medical-grade micro-batteries and a Mojo-developed power management integrated circuit.

“Mojo Lens is controlled with a unique and intuitive interface based on eye tracking that allows users to access content and select items without hand or gesture-based controllers, just the natural movement of the eyes.”

Perkins didn’t outlay a timeline for when these will hit the market,

“With this advancement, we now have a testing platform that helps us refine and build Mojo Lens that will ultimately lead to submission to the FDA for market approval.”


