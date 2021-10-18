Dolby has helped bring to life countless cinematic experiences over the years, and now the company has announced the opening of a new live music venue, specifically designed to offer live music in immersive Dolby Atmos.

Located on the Las Vegas strip, Dolby Live’s engineered have installed a custom Atmos set up to match the specific size and characteristics of the 5,200-seat theatre.

If this is a successful venture, it could change the way we experience live music, bringing a completely 360 soundscape to every show.

“Dolby Live is a new immersive live music experience where the audience will feel like they are literally on stage with their favorite artist,” said Todd Pendleton, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Dolby Laboratories.

“Dolby Atmos is at the centre of this new experience, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. There is no better way to enjoy live entertainment than in Dolby.”