HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > World-First Dolby Atmos Live Music Venue Opens

World-First Dolby Atmos Live Music Venue Opens

By | 18 Oct 2021

Dolby has helped bring to life countless cinematic experiences over the years, and now the company has announced the opening of a new live music venue, specifically designed to offer live music in immersive Dolby Atmos.

Located on the Las Vegas strip, Dolby Live’s engineered have  installed a custom Atmos set up to match the specific size and characteristics of the 5,200-seat theatre.

If this is a successful venture, it could change the way we experience live music, bringing a completely 360 soundscape to every show.

“Dolby Live is a new immersive live music experience where the audience will feel like they are literally on stage with their favorite artist,” said Todd Pendleton, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Dolby Laboratories.

“Dolby Atmos is at the centre of this new experience, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. There is no better way to enjoy live entertainment than in Dolby.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Sony Bring Dolby Atmos To The Neckband Speaker Market
No Exclusivity On Dolby For Xbox, Microsoft Says In Backtrack
Apple Music Adds Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos
Tidal Streaming App Now Available On LG Televisions
Apple TV App On LG Gains Native Dolby Atmos
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Squid Game Set To Generate $1.2 Billion For Netflix
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
Apple To Launch New MacBook Pros Tonight
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Coolest Thing We’ve Seen Today
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
LIFX Light Bulb Losses Blow Out By $5.8M Miss 100% Growth In Demand
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
LIFX Launches New Version Of Recalled Smart Switch
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Squid Game Set To Generate $1.2 Billion For Netflix
Latest News
/
October 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
According to internal documents, South Korean Netflix smash Squid Game will generate the company $1.2 billion. Making that number even...
Read More