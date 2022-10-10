HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Woolies Completes $150M Shopper Acquisition

By | 10 Oct 2022

Woolworths has completed its $150 million takeover of retail Out of Home advertising giant Shopper, after the ACCC approved the deal.

Shopper has over 2,000 screens across 400 Australian shopping centres. The business will now be controlled by Woolworths’ own retail advertising business, Cartology, which launched in 2019 and has 1,500 screens.

Managing director of Cartology, Mike Tyquin called the acquisition, first announced in late July, as “a significant step in the next stage of our growth, as we continue to reinvent how brands connect to customers along the customer journey.”

Shopper’s team of more than 60 employees will join Cartology.

“This is an exciting time as we expand our businesses together, alongside brands, agencies and partners, working to shape the future of retail media,” Tyquin continued.

“We are incredibly enthusiastic about this next stage in our growth and are looking forward to welcoming the Shopper team to Cartology and the broader Woolworths Group.”

 



