Dicker Data has expanded its partnership with Nvidia to add additional products and services for the Australian market.

Dicker Data was initially appointed 18 months ago as distributor for the Mellanox networking portfolio.

Now, Dicker Data will distribute NVIDIA DGX systems to “deliver AI solutions at scale for large enterprises and governments”; NVIDIA virtual GPU solutions for virtual desktops and workstations; NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for data science and AI; and NVIDIA enterprise GPUs to accelerate AI, high-performance computing, data science and graphics.

“I’m pleased to see how far our collaboration with NVIDIA has come in the past 18 months,” says Data Dicker Executive Director and COO Vlad Mitnovetski.

“The success our team has delivered for the NVIDIA business in ANZ is a testament to Dicker Data’s ability to service and support partners across all market segments, regardless of technology, scale or complexity.

“AI is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of business strategy for companies that are working to reshape their industries and markets.

“Now, enterprises across Australia and New Zealand will have access to the expert support of the Dicker Data team as they build solutions to power AI innovation in the region with NVIDIA DGX systems and NVIDIA AI Enterprise.”