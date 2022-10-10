HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Dicker Data Expands Nvidia Partnership

Dicker Data Expands Nvidia Partnership

By | 10 Oct 2022

Dicker Data has expanded its partnership with Nvidia to add additional products and services for the Australian market.

Dicker Data was initially appointed 18 months ago as distributor for the Mellanox networking portfolio.

Now, Dicker Data will distribute NVIDIA DGX systems to “deliver AI solutions at scale for large enterprises and governments”; NVIDIA virtual GPU solutions for virtual desktops and workstations; NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for data science and AI; and NVIDIA enterprise GPUs to accelerate AI, high-performance computing, data science and graphics.

“I’m pleased to see how far our collaboration with NVIDIA has come in the past 18 months,” says Data Dicker Executive Director and COO Vlad Mitnovetski.

“The success our team has delivered for the NVIDIA business in ANZ is a testament to Dicker Data’s ability to service and support partners across all market segments, regardless of technology, scale or complexity.

“AI is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of business strategy for companies that are working to reshape their industries and markets.

“Now, enterprises across Australia and New Zealand will have access to the expert support of the Dicker Data team as they build solutions to power AI innovation in the region with NVIDIA DGX systems and NVIDIA AI Enterprise.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Windows 11 Now Used By 25% Of Gamers
Intel Challenges Nvidia With Gaming Chip Range
Windows 11 Update Slowing GeForce GPUs
Nvidia Announce RTX 4090 With 4X Performance
Samsung Increase Chip Market Lead, Intel Lags
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Leak Reveals Revamped iPad Design
Latest News
/
October 10, 2022
/
Tempo Gets Colourful With Pantone Wireless Chargers
Latest News
/
October 10, 2022
/
Samsung Tizen Deal With Tempo Set To Shake Up TV Market
Latest News
/
October 10, 2022
/
One Million Facebook Passwords Stolen
Latest News
/
October 10, 2022
/
YouTube Tests Paywall For 4K Streaming
Latest News
/
October 10, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Leak Reveals Revamped iPad Design
Latest News
/
October 10, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple looks to be revamping the design of it’s iPad range, including one change that will bring it’s entry-level model...
Read More