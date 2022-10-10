Global PC shipments continue to decline, falling 15 per cent during the September quarter, while remaining well above pre-pandemic levels.

Global shipments totaled 74.3 million units during the third quarter, according to the International Data Corporation Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

“Consumer demand has remained muted though promotional activity from the likes of Apple and other players has helped soften the fall and reduce channel inventory by a couple weeks across the board,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

“Supply has also reacted to the new lows by reducing orders, with Apple being the only exception as their third quarter supply increased to make up for lost orders stemming from the lockdowns in China during the second quarter.”

Despite, cooling demand and uneven supply, shipment volumes remain well above pre-pandemic levels, “when PC volumes were largely driven by commercial refreshes due to the looming end of support for Windows 7,” according to IDC.

IDC will also be monitoring the falling average selling price of PCs, after the first quarter of 2022 marked the highest ASP since 2004.

“Shortages over the last several years have aggressively driven product mix shifts towards the premium end,” explains Linn Huang, research vice president, Devices and Displays at IDC.

“This, coupled with cost increases of components and logistics, drove ASPs up five quarters in a row to A$1,236 in 1Q22, the highest since 2004.

“However, with demand slowing, promotions in full swing, and orders being cut, the ASP climb was reversed in 2Q22. Another quarter of ASP declines indicates a market in retreat.”