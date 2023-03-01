HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Dell XPS 17 9730 With Serious Power Announced

By | 1 Mar 2023

The new Dell XPS 17 9730 laptop will feature the Intel Raptor Lake H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 graphics cards, as well as up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

If that is all a bit much for your needs, Dell will be releasing other lower-end configurations later in the year.

This new laptop – the top of its line-up – boasts an aluminium chassis and comes with a carbon fibre composite palm rest.

It will have a Core i9 processor and GeForce RTX 4070 card, as well as other CPU choices including the Intel Core i9-13900H, Core i7 and Core i5 processors.

The Raptor Lake processors are the go for Dell’s XPS laptops due to having a slightly cooler operation than the IHX CPUs. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 graphics cards output 60W, which is entry-level grade.

This laptop will come in two screen configurations – a 4K+ LCD panel with 500 nits brightness, DisplayHDR+ certification and 94% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. There’s also an FHD+ option with razor-this bezels and a 93.7% screen to body ratio.

You’ll find four Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader.

It comes with a 97Wh battery to support 130W fast charging with USB-C. It also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.



