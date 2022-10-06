Microsoft’s first major Windows 11 update launched last month, and whilst placing a focus on functionality and simplicity, it has caused quite a few issues.

Following reports that the 2022 Windows 11 update (2H22) was causing Nvidia GeForce GPU’s to stutter and slow, Microsoft has released a statement acknowledging that the new update can result in performance drops of up to 40% when copying large, multi-gigabyte files.

“There is a performance reduction in 22H2 when copying larger files from a remote computer down to a Windows 11 computer,” said Principal Program Manager from the Windows Server engineering group, Ned Pyle.

“A large (multi-GB file) might see significantly less throughput over SMB when copying down (reading). Copying that same file to a non-22H2 machine (writing) won’t see this behavior. “

Pyle has said that there’s no expected time for when this issue will be fixed, and says that it is not necessarily exclusively an SMB (Server Message Block) issue.

“The issue is not actually in SMB code, so I can’t give you an ETA as I’m not the code owner. You could see this behavior even with local file copies, anything using buffered IO. SMB is just one likely manifestation.”

However, it isn’t all bad news, as Pyle did provide a temporary workaround for SMB, saying users looking to copy files should use robocopy or xcopy “with the /J (unbuffered IO) parameter.”

For those yet to update to the latest version of Windows 11, or who are still even on Windows 10, it may be worth waiting until a fix is released.