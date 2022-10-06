HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Axes ‘Pandemic-Era’ Videophone For Kids

Amazon Axes ‘Pandemic-Era’ Videophone For Kids

By | 6 Oct 2022

Amazon is discontinuing kids’ video calling device Glow, after just six months on the market.

The Amazon Glow was revealed during the company’s annual hardware event last September, and was on (virtual) shelves the following March, after initially only being available via invitation.

The odd-looking device was intended to be a boon to children separated from family members but the move out of lockdown and away from home-schooling led to lacklustre sales.

The product is now “currently unavailable” on Amazon’s website.

“At Amazon we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers,” Amazon spokesperson Tim Gillman said in a statement.

“We also continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments.

“We will be sharing updates and guidance with Glow customers soon.”

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Amazon Pauses Corporate Hiring
Chinese Researchers Develop Mask That Detects COVID-19
Chinese Appliance Suppliers Facing Major Problems
Amazon Abandons Dozens Of Warehouses As It Scales Back
ACCC Targets Price-Fixing In Container Shipping
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Continues To Support PS4 Despite Sales Decline
Latest News
/
October 6, 2022
/
Labor Reforms Privacy Laws After Optus Hack
Latest News
/
October 6, 2022
/
Samsung Developing Chips With “Human-Like Performance”
Latest News
/
October 6, 2022
/
Aldi Australia Underpaid Workers, Court Rules
Latest News
/
October 6, 2022
/
New Home Automation Matter Standard Released To Developers
Latest News
/
October 6, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Continues To Support PS4 Despite Sales Decline
Latest News
/
October 6, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Despite the PlayStation 5 having been around for almost two years now, Sony has announced that the PlayStation 4 is...
Read More