HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Windows 11 Update Slowing GeForce GPUs

Windows 11 Update Slowing GeForce GPUs

By | 26 Sep 2022

The first major Windows 11 update has caused severe performance issues to Nvidia’s GeForce graphics cards.

Stuttering, inconsistent frame rates, and slowdowns are being caused by some new Windows graphics debugging features that are enabled by mistake, and has been confirmed by Nvidia, who has also issued a fix.

Nvidia is saying its new beta version of the GeForce Experience software package will fix any issues with the new Windows 11 update, suggesting the issue lies within the software package rather than in the physical GeForce drivers.

It will also fix game minimisation issue while enabling the in-game overlay for games such as Farming Simulator 22, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and F1 2021.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Firefox Creator Slams Big Tech’s Browser Practices
Apple Launch Fix For Camera Shake Bug With iOS 16.0.2
First Major Windows 11 Update Simplifies Everything
Nvidia Announce RTX 4090 With 4X Performance
Samsung Increase Chip Market Lead, Intel Lags
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Firefox Creator Slams Big Tech’s Browser Practices
Latest News
/
September 26, 2022
/
Slater And Gordon Prepare Optus Class Action
Latest News
/
September 26, 2022
/
Local Retailers Taking FIFA/PS5 Bundle Pre-Orders
Latest News
/
September 26, 2022
/
Bunnings Launches Afterpay For In-Store Purchases
Latest News
/
September 26, 2022
/
LG Mobile Parts Arm Looks To Break Apple Reliance
Latest News
/
September 26, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Firefox Creator Slams Big Tech’s Browser Practices
Latest News
/
September 26, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Mozilla, developer of the Firefox Internet browser, has slammed the working practices of Apple, Microsoft, and Google, saying they purposefully...
Read More