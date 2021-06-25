HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Windows 10 To Be Retired In 2025

Windows 10 To Be Retired In 2025

By | 25 Jun 2021
,

Windows 10 users have been put on notice: they only have four years to upgrade their operation systems, after Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 and announced it would stop supporting the previous system from October 14, 2025.

From that oddly-specific date, there will be no new updates or security fixes to either the Home or Pro versions of Windows 10.

If you feel over four years isn’t enough time to adapt, Microsoft assures us that “upgrading to Windows 11 will be like taking a Windows 10 update.

“The familiar management experiences you have in place today – like Microsoft Endpoint Manager, cloud configuration, Windows Update for Business and Autopilot – will support your environment of tomorrow as you integrate Windows 11 into your estate.”

Phew.

 

