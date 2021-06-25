The first new version of Windows in six years has been touted as one of the “most significant updates” the system has ever seen – and perhaps it will hold the most significance to Slack, as Microsoft’s Teams chat and videoconferencing software will be integrated into the taskbar.

This will also spell a certain amount of doom for Zoom, who will likely lose users as they opt for the ease of Microsoft’s own integrated system.

As Microsoft explain: “Now you can instantly connect through text, chat, voice or video with all of your personal contacts, anywhere, no matter the platform or device they’re on, across Windows, Android or iOS. If the person you’re connecting to on the other end hasn’t downloaded the Teams app, you can still connect with them via two-way SMS.”

This is a smart move: to allow Teams to work with those who don’t and won’t use it (i.e. the huge swarth of Apple users).

Businesses operating within the Microsoft ecosystem will no doubt switch to Teams as well, for features such as this.