To rectify new iPhones overheating, Apple has released iOS 17.0.3 to for the phones most affected, the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

This update is not the first but the third Apple rolled out since iOS 17 was launched less than a month ago.

Apple said this update “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected” but will also fix specific leftover bugs and provide security updates.

Only last week did Apple address the overheating, which they say is potentially caused by the set-up or third-party apps, which can cause high internal temperatures, but the tech giant pledged a fix, and here it is.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that impacts some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out,” Apple said in a statement.

Additionally, Apple had to think fast to fix a set-up bug that stopped iPhone 15 owners from setting up their new phones.

The problem originated from a data transfer bug, which prohibited users from taking data from their old iPhones to set up their 2023 model, which was frustrating for consumers who could not complete the process.

Affected users were forced to restore their phones and start over another time after updating to iOS 17.0.2.

These sorts of rapid-fire updates are not necessarily unusual, but we are curious if the iOS 17.0.3 update will do what Apple says it will do and repair the overheating issue.

Experts believe that the overheating problem could be stemming from a thermal system design which compromises the hardware.