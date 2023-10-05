Cyrus Audio is celebrating its 40th anniversary in a great way, by unveiling a new turntable, the USB Cyrus Audio TTP turntable, which features a belt-drive and extremely robust looking platter and plinth, designed from solid aluminium blocks.

The platter is suspended on hardened steel axle which rotates on a new “ultra-precision” bearing, created with some help from a third party.

The feet are adjustable and replaceable on the chassis, featuring internal damping compounds minimising the impact of vibration on the platter and tonearm.

It also features electronic speed controls (33 1/3 and 45 rpm) that can be changed using surface mounted buttons on the front of the chassis. Playback is controlled. It also features a customised DC synchronous motor, reducing wow and flutter.

The deck can be upgraded with the PSX-R2 external power supply, and there’s a socket on the rear panel for it.

MD at Cyrus Audio, Nick Clarke said “While not known for turntable design, we have partnered with a hugely skilled and vertically integrated German engineering company for the mechanical aspects while applying our skills to the PSU and motor drive to create what we believe is one of the best turntables at this price.”

It doesn’t include a phono cartridge however for turntables in the same price range, it’s fairly common.

Rega, Vertere, Clearaudio, and Thorens are other turntables companies that provide decks that come with pre-installed cartridges within the same price range, however there is usually a premium.

The Cyrus Audio TTP turntable will be available in Australia from mid-December 2023, retailing for $8,499 AUD.