HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Will Adobe’s AI Service for PDFs Attract Subscribers?

Will Adobe’s AI Service for PDFs Attract Subscribers?

By | 27 Feb 2024

Last week Adobe announced that it was bringing conversational AI to PDFs with its new AI assistant.

The conversational AI service will be integrated into Reader and Acrobat workflows to generate summaries, answer questions and format information for sharing in emails, reports and presentations.

Reader and Acrobat customers will have access to the full range of AI Assistant capabilities through a new add-on subscription plan when AI Assistant is out of beta.

Adobe’s AI assistant is apparently available as a preview to subscribers of its PDF readers, which begins at $13 a month and will be offered with an add-on price when it’s out of beta.

However Bloomberg’s Austin Carr, who carried out initial tests on the service, is unsure that it is advanced enough to justify an extra fee.

He points out that although Adobe’s assistant was able to synthesise text into requested themes, add up financial figures, and pluck contact information across some lengthy PDFs, the AI doesn’t yet work with scanned PDFs, cannot read images or penmanship, and takes a long time to digest longer texts.

Carr also noted that the AI system was not much of a conversationalist, as it surfaced auto-suggested prompts for various things it was able to locate within the text and not actually conversed back when asked how it was.

He also noted that ChatGPT Plus subscription is already able to perform similar tasks and more, such as opening a PDF which OpenAI’s flagship tool could summarise quickly.

Despite the fact that Adobe says it is exploring how to use AI in the PDF creation process, such as with writing structure, tone and layout automation, Carr says that “so far chatting with my PDFs feels about as dull as reading them myself”.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
DocuSign To Cut 6% Of Its Workforce
AI generated indigenous art
‘Fake’ AI Indigenous Art Rampant
Adobe’s Figma Merger Faces U.K. Competition Concerns
Apple Claims New M3 Chips Are “Scary Fast” At Launch
Adobe’s New Photoshop AI Is Editing On Steroids
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola & Lenovo Unveil Smart Connect at MWC 2024
Latest News
/
February 27, 2024
/
Amazon Invests 3.2bn In Cloud Back End
Latest News
/
February 27, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS: Tempo Snaps Up Another Struggling Company
Latest News
/
February 27, 2024
/
Sony Tests PC Support For Latest VR Headset
Latest News
/
February 27, 2024
/
Optoma Unveils New 4K UHD, WiSA Compatible Laser Projector
Latest News
/
February 27, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola & Lenovo Unveil Smart Connect at MWC 2024
Latest News
/
February 27, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola and Lenovo have unveiled Smart Connect at MWC 2024, a software solution that unifies digital ecosystems to create a...
Read More