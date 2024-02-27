Optoma has revealed its latest 4K UHD laser projector, the UHZ55, which replaces its previous UHZ50, launched in 2021.

The features and technical specifications remain quite similar, however, the new projector adds WiSA HT certification, a black chassis, dual band Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz, and support for the ‘Works with Google Home’ Action.

It incorporates a .47-inch 1080p resolution DLP imaging chip, which contains 2.1 million pixels. To display 4K, 8.3 million pixels are required, and in this case, they are shifted vertically and horizontally at 240Hz.

It has a laser light source, which eliminates the need to replace lamps every 2,000 to 5,000 hours of use. The laser system has an expected lifespan of 30,000 hours.

It’s also part of Optoma’s DuraCore-branded Technology, which includes:

The projector supports 4K/60Hz and 240Hz/1080p refresh rates, with additional MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) processing.

240Hz refresh rate at 1080p resolution provides flexibility with any gaming console, when paired with a 16.9ms response time.

Additionally, the laser projector comes with Smart Home features including:

The UHZ55 laser projector comes with a built in speaker system, and Optoma has secured the use of WiSA technology for added audio setup flexibility.

The WiSA HT certification delivers wireless audio, combined with other WiSA-certified products, and enables high-quality audio with perfect synchronisation and no perceivable latency.

See below the complete list of specifications for the Optoma 4K UHD Laser Projector:

Displayed Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) via pixel shifting. 3D images displayed in 1080p.

4K UHD (3840 x 2160) via pixel shifting. 3D images displayed in 1080p. Brightness: 3,000 ANSI lumens.

3,000 ANSI lumens. Contrast Ratio: 2,500,000:1.

2,500,000:1. Light Source: DuraCore laser light source with up to 30,000 hours life (in Eco Mode).

DuraCore laser light source with up to 30,000 hours life (in Eco Mode). Screen Size Range: 34.1 to 302.4-inches.

34.1 to 302.4-inches. Projection Distance: 47.24 to 318.9-inches.

47.24 to 318.9-inches. Zoom: (Manual) 1.3.

(Manual) 1.3. Lens Shift: Vertical (+/- 10%).

Vertical (+/- 10%). Keystone Correction: Horizontal (+- 30 degrees), Vertical (+/- 30 degrees).

Horizontal (+- 30 degrees), Vertical (+/- 30 degrees). Gaming Support: Built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode with 4ms response time in 1080p at 240Hz and 16.9ms response time in 4K at 60Hz.

3D Capability: Yes.

Yes. Media Player: Built-in with 4K HDR and HLG support.

Built-in with 4K HDR and HLG support. Inputs: 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.0 (eARC), 3x USB-A.

2x HDMI 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.0 (eARC), 3x USB-A. Outputs: 1x Audio 3.5mm, 1x S/PDIF.

1x Audio 3.5mm, 1x S/PDIF. Control: 1x RS232, 1x RJ45, 1x 12V trigger, 1x 3D sync.

1x RS232, 1x RJ45, 1x 12V trigger, 1x 3D sync. Built-in Speaker: 2x 10W speakers (WiSA connectivity for compatible external speakers).

2x 10W speakers (WiSA connectivity for compatible external speakers). Optoma Marketplace Apps: Access compatible apps, including Prime and Spotify.

Access compatible apps, including Prime and Spotify. Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa Smart Home Skill and new “Works with Google Home” Action.

Alexa Smart Home Skill and new “Works with Google Home” Action. Wireless Operating Frequency: Dual-Band 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi.

Dual-Band 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi. Fan Noise Level: 27dB (in Eco Mode).

27dB (in Eco Mode). Dimensions: 13.27 x 10.43 x 4.7-inches.

13.27 x 10.43 x 4.7-inches. Weight: 10.58 lbs (approx. 4.79KG).

The Optoma UHZ55 is currently available in the US for around U$2,499.99. Australian pricing and availability still to come.