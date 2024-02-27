Creative Technology have unveiled two new additions to its Pebble desktop speaker series, the Pebble X and Pebble X Plus.

They both feature an RMS power of up to 30W, and peak power of up to 60W, as well as customisable RGB lighting, and the option to go wireless.

Both are set to be launched on March 5th, but are currently available for preorder.

This series makes its debut with enhanced custom-tuned 2.75-inch full range drivers, and the Pebble X Plus speakers sport a subwoofer with dual passive radiators, designed to be compact enough to sit on any desk setup.

They also have features such as Dialog+ and BassFlex.

The speakers can reach up to 15W RMS, with a peak of 30W when plugged into a PC port. When connected with a 30W or higher PD adaptor, they can deliver a top of 60W.

There’s customisable RGB lighting, which offers 16.8 million hues and six built in presets.

The speakers can be connected via wires or wireless, including USB audio playback, Bluetooth 5.3, and a universal 3.5mm AUX input port.

Additionally, there are dual ports for headphones and microphones.

To unlock the full list of features of the speakers, users can download the Creative app on Windows, which provides access to the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine audio technologies, including Surround, Smart Volume, Bass, Crystalliser, and EQ.

The RGB lighting and other features can also be personalised with the app’s modules, which are available on Windows, Apple’s App Store, and Google’s Play Store.

The Creative Pebble X is retailing for A$154.95, and is currently available for preorder from the official Creative website.

The Creative Pebble X Plus is retailing for A$194.95, and is currently available for preorder from the official Creative website.