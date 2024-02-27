HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Creative Expands Pebble Desktop Speaker Series

Creative Expands Pebble Desktop Speaker Series

By | 27 Feb 2024

Creative Technology have unveiled two new additions to its Pebble desktop speaker series, the Pebble X and Pebble X Plus.

They both feature an RMS power of up to 30W, and peak power of up to 60W, as well as customisable RGB lighting, and the option to go wireless.

Both are set to be launched on March 5th, but are currently available for preorder.

This series makes its debut with enhanced custom-tuned 2.75-inch full range drivers, and the Pebble X Plus speakers sport a subwoofer with dual passive radiators, designed to be compact enough to sit on any desk setup.

They also have features such as Dialog+ and BassFlex.

The speakers can reach up to 15W RMS, with a peak of 30W when plugged into a PC port. When connected with a 30W or higher PD adaptor, they can deliver a top of 60W.

There’s customisable RGB lighting, which offers 16.8 million hues and six built in presets.

The speakers can be connected via wires or wireless, including USB audio playback, Bluetooth 5.3, and a universal 3.5mm AUX input port.

Additionally, there are dual ports for headphones and microphones.

To unlock the full list of features of the speakers, users can download the Creative app on Windows, which provides access to the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine audio technologies, including Surround, Smart Volume, Bass, Crystalliser, and EQ.

The RGB lighting and other features can also be personalised with the app’s modules, which are available on Windows, Apple’s App Store, and Google’s Play Store.

The Creative Pebble X is retailing for A$154.95, and is currently available for preorder from the official Creative website.

The Creative Pebble X Plus is retailing for A$194.95, and is currently available for preorder from the official Creative website.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Creative Announces Two Pairs Of Earbuds
System Audio Unveils New WiSA Compatible Wireless Speakers
New xMEMS Partnership To Produce Earbuds With Inspired Design
Sonos Move 2 To Offer 24-hour Battery Life, Stereo Sound
Skullcandy Launches New Bluetooth Speaker Boasting Long Battery Life
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola & Lenovo Unveil Smart Connect at MWC 2024
Latest News
/
February 27, 2024
/
Amazon Invests 3.2bn In Cloud Back End
Latest News
/
February 27, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS: Tempo Snaps Up Another Struggling Company
Latest News
/
February 27, 2024
/
Sony Tests PC Support For Latest VR Headset
Latest News
/
February 27, 2024
/
Optoma Unveils New 4K UHD, WiSA Compatible Laser Projector
Latest News
/
February 27, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola & Lenovo Unveil Smart Connect at MWC 2024
Latest News
/
February 27, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola and Lenovo have unveiled Smart Connect at MWC 2024, a software solution that unifies digital ecosystems to create a...
Read More