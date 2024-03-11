HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Why Does Casio Stay With A Struggling Shriro?

Why Does Casio Stay With A Struggling Shriro?

By | 11 Mar 2024

Serious questions are being asked, as to why Japanese watch brand Casio still uses Sydney based distributor Shriro after the business recently delivered another poor result.

Insiders claim that Japanese management at Casio one of their biggest clients, still think highly of Shriro CEO Tim Hargreaves the former General Manager of their account before he was promoted to CEO and have chosen to stay with Hargreaves as he attempts to turn Shriro around.

Picture shows left to right Shigenori Itoh (Executive Managing Officer), Kazuhiro Kashio (Chairman), Tim Hargreaves (Shriro CEO), Yuichi Masuda (President & CEO) Tetsuro Ono (Executive Officer – Senior General Manager)

The growth for Casio in 2023 came from school calculators and G-Shock watches.

Despite a horror track record that has seen their shares go from a high of $1.25 in 2021 at the height of the COVID outbreak to now wallowing at $0.75 cents Shriro appears to be struggling with revenues down in Australia down 24.2% in the six months to December 2023.

New Zealand Revues were down 10.4%.

International revenue was down 18.2%. Shiro’s sales of the American Standard and Grohe brands in this market has been slower than forecast.

EBITDA was $10.4M, down 16.1%.

Shriro management claim that reduced global demand for outdoor products has resulted in retailers being overstocked in BBQs.

On a bright note, Everdure by Heston BBQs grew in Australia by 9%, after a heavy discounting program which normalised the previously excess BBQ inventory management claim. One of their standout products is their new Everdure Pizza oven product continues to sell very well with the majority of Q3 FY24 shipments presold in the Australian market.

The Company also has no debt having sold their appliance business to Melbourne based Residentia.

Outlook

Shriro anticipates an EBITDA to be in the range of $15M to $17M. Included in the guidance is the implementation cost of the new ERP system of $1.6M in FY24, which is progressing as expected.

Currently the business evaluating further brands to potentially distribute in Australia and New Zealand, while also looking at acquisitions as a way to grow.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Casio Partners With K-POP Group To Launch New Watches
Amazon Facing New Challenge Selling Third Party Goods
Casio Reveals G-SHOCK Watches With Health Tracking & GPS
Retailers & Suppliers Will Start Laying Off Staff If Black Friday Fails To Deliver
Shriro Awash With Cash Despite Revenues Down 20% & Profits 25%
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:Optus Tipped To Be Looking At Major Store Supply Restructure
Latest News
/
March 10, 2024
/
Samsung S90D Range May Be Subject To Panel Lottery
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
LG Announces StanByME Portable Speaker
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
Google’s New Tokyo Research Centre To Enhance Cybersecurity In Australia, Asia-Pacific
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
Nintendo Settles Lawsuit With Yuzu Switch Emulator
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:Optus Tipped To Be Looking At Major Store Supply Restructure
Latest News
/
March 10, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Days after moving to sack two hundred staff Optus management are now looking at a possible restructure of their franchise...
Read More