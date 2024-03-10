HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:Optus Tipped To Be Looking At Major Store Supply Restructure

EXCLUSIVE:Optus Tipped To Be Looking At Major Store Supply Restructure

By | 10 Mar 2024

Days after moving to sack two hundred staff Optus management are now looking at a possible restructure of their franchise operation according to insiders, in particular the distributors who supply them and the third-party products they sell in their stores.

According to people that ChannelNews has spoken to, head office and retail store management, want more control over what franchisees order and from whom .

Currently the Optus franchisee network consists of around 380 stores with franchisees able to pick which distributors they buy from.

However, this could change in the future with franchisees told which distributors they are allowed to deal with.

While no decisions have been made, the sacking of 200 staff recently has in put on hold several projects that management were considering before their massive network failure that led to the sudden exit of the Companies CEO,

Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin parted ways with the telecommunications group following the network failure that also led to her exit and that of former network boss Lambo Kanagaratnam who was running the Sintel network when the failure happened.

The business is now being run by interim CEO and CFO Michael Venter.

Among the distributors who supply Optus franchisees are Likewize Australia, who formerly operated as Brightstar, they currently have a close relationship with Optus franchisees along with Cellnet and Force Technology.

They are also the same Company that 2021 announced the A$200 million acquisition of an Optus subsidiary that led to a a 15-year partnership with Optus.

Owned by a US entity ChannelNews understands that they trying to become the sole supplier with insiders describing this as “A big risk.”

One insider said “This project was being discussed prior to the network crash. Optus management want greater say over what franchisees sell similar to what Telstra does”.

“Not everything that Telstra does in their stores worth with the carrier sitting on a large amount of their Sprout house brand audio products, so much that it was recently being sold on Coles Specials racks to shift stock.”

“There are some in Optus who believe that the network should be left as it is because the franchisees not only know their own target audience, but they also have the financial liability for the stock they are selling.”

At this stage Optus has not commented.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Bunnings Is Australia’s Most Trusted Brand, Woolworths Drops After Woke Campaign
Optus Penalised $1.5M For Public Safety Failures
Optus CEO Pet Project Goes Pear Shaped As Retailers Scramble
MWC: SpaceX Tests LEO Satellite Texting Service Coming To Optus
Has There Been Mass Sackings At Optus? Latest Results Reveal Big Jump In Redundancies
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Why Does Casio Stay With A Struggling Shriro?
Latest News
/
March 11, 2024
/
Samsung S90D Range May Be Subject To Panel Lottery
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
LG Announces StanByME Portable Speaker
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
Google’s New Tokyo Research Centre To Enhance Cybersecurity In Australia, Asia-Pacific
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/
Nintendo Settles Lawsuit With Yuzu Switch Emulator
Latest News
/
March 8, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Why Does Casio Stay With A Struggling Shriro?
Latest News
/
March 11, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Serious questions are being asked, as to why Japanese watch brand Casio still uses Sydney based distributor Shriro after the...
Read More