When it comes to new smartphones the hottest subject right now is the value of trade in as consumers look to get some relief from the soaring cost of new models.

Australian owned, Boost Mobile the world’s largest youth-focused telco brand was one of the major telco Companies that moved into the second-hand market earlier today they re4leased an update on the values of second-hand iPhones following the launch of the new Apple iPhone 15.

According to Boost, the top six devices expected to attract strong trade-in interest over the coming months include:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB – $1,080 via Boost Mobile Trade-In App

iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB – $950 via Boost Mobile Trade-In App

iPhone 13 Pro 256GB – $815 via Boost Mobile Trade-In App

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB – $680 via Boost Mobile Trade-In App

iPhone 12 128GB – $455 via Boost Mobile Trade-In App

iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB – $515 via Boost Mobile Trade-In App

iPhone 11 64GB – $310 via Boost Mobile Trade-In App

*Pricing is available upon request for additional models

They claim that while the iPhone 14 range continues to attract strong value in the trade-in market, Boost Mobile is expecting the majority of trade-ins to come from Australians keen to upgrade from previous generation iPhones, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 range, especially from consumers who have owned an Apple iPhone for 2-3 years.

The expects that Australians on ‘Pro Max’ models with larger memory devices will most likely look at trading into the latest iPhone.

In addition to its Trade-In app, it has also added an “up to” price estimator to its website that can be found here.

https://boost.com.au/pages/trade-in-your-old-devices-earn-cash

“There is always excitement and interest around a new iPhone launch, though we anticipate that Australians will look at trading in their old smartphones more than ever before as part of their buying process this time around,” said Boost Mobile General Manager Jason Haynes.

“Such launches are also a timely reminder of the trade-in value of people’s existing devices, with many Australians sitting on older smartphones that still have a value and could be helping greatly as personal budgets continue to be hit by the rising cost of living by putting some extra dollars in their pocket.”

Recently awarded the 2023 Canstar Blue Innovation Excellence Award for Telecommunications, the Boost Mobile Trade-In app provides Australians an easy, convenient, and safe way of trading in old smartphones and iPads for reliable and quick cash.

In research undertaken by Boost Mobile, 78% of Australians revealed they have at least one unused smartphone in their home, with 74% open to trading in or recycling their old smartphones. Lack of perceived value (52%), convenience (21%) and private data concerns (25%) were the main reasons stopping some from having their smartphones re-used or recycled.