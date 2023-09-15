HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Honda Unveils Square-Shaped Electric Scooter

Honda Unveils Square-Shaped Electric Scooter

By | 15 Sep 2023

Honda has revealed its new electric scooter, the Motocompacto all-electric scooter, designed with the inspiration of 1980s Motocompo. It has a folded design that looks like a portable table and small aluminium wheels. By extending the handlebars, seats, and back wheel, it transforms into a three-foot-long ride.

It weighs 41 pounds (18.6KG), and is comparable to an average e-bike, however, only has a range of 12 miles (19.3KM). It has a 3.5 hour charge time, but there is an on-board charger which can be plugged into a standard 110V outlet.

It was designed for portability, and is able to effortlessly accompany the user in a car or on public transport, aligning with Honda’s current ambition to transition its entire line of vehicles to electric and fuel-cell by 2040.

It’s expected to be rolled out this November, for a price under $995 USD (approx. $1,550 AUD), and will be exclusively available at Motocompacto.com, and select Honda and Acura dealerships.



