HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Westpac Suffers Online Banking Outage

Westpac Suffers Online Banking Outage

By | 19 Mar 2021

Westpac users are experiencing issues with online banking, with some customers unable to login or even use their cards for EFTPOS and ATMs.

The bank confirmed its services were down and has told customers its IT Team is looking into the issue.

“I’m sorry to let you know that we’re experiencing intermittent issues with Online Banking. Please rest assured our IT Team’s are aware and are working to have this resolved ASAP,” a Westpac spokesperson said on Twitter.

The outages appear to have been plaguing banking customers for several hours, with the problem emerging on early Friday affernoon.

The services were temporarily restored but are now down again.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Corrupt Bank Westpac Refuses To Accept NSW Government ID
Afterpay Launch Savings Account In Westpac Deal
Dodgy Bank Used By Distributors Facing New Money Laundering Claims
Westpac Admits 23mil Breaches In Money-Laundering Case
CellNet Announces Capital Raising After Westpac Extends Loan
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Electric Bike Fire, Whose Bike & Charger Was It?
eBikes Electric Bikes Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/
Oz Retail Sales Suffer In February
Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/
Is LG Electronics Heading Out Of TVs & Appliances? Rocky Shareholder Meeting Looms
Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/
Samsung Releases Rugged Smartphone Galaxy XCover 5
Latest News Samsung
/
March 19, 2021
/
Afterpay Returns Fire On CBA, Launches Own Banking App
Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Electric Bike Fire, Whose Bike & Charger Was It?
eBikes Electric Bikes Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
An electric bike charger has been identified as the cause of an inferno which ripped through a Darlinghurst townhouse early...
Read More