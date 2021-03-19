Westpac users are experiencing issues with online banking, with some customers unable to login or even use their cards for EFTPOS and ATMs.

The bank confirmed its services were down and has told customers its IT Team is looking into the issue.

“I’m sorry to let you know that we’re experiencing intermittent issues with Online Banking. Please rest assured our IT Team’s are aware and are working to have this resolved ASAP,” a Westpac spokesperson said on Twitter.

The outages appear to have been plaguing banking customers for several hours, with the problem emerging on early Friday affernoon.

The services were temporarily restored but are now down again.