HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Westfield Chief Calls Rent Relief ‘Bad Policy’

Westfield Chief Calls Rent Relief ‘Bad Policy’

By | 24 Aug 2021

Scentre chief executive Peter Allen has used the company’s results call to slam the commercial rent relief schemes implemented in NSW and Victoria as “bad policy.”

The schemes require landlords to allow rent relief for retailers with turnovers of up to $50 million – an amount Allen says is far too high.

“We continue to support SME retailers to mitigate the short-term cash flow impact on their businesses during the pandemic through appropriate rent deferral and support,” he said.

“We have a mutual interest in seeing them get through this tough period and succeed.

“Given this ongoing support we are very disappointed we are being mandated by the Victorian and now NSW governments to abate rent, transferring value directly from one industry to another and from our security holders to retailers shareholders.

“This is bad policy. The government should be providing support where warranted, it should be targeted to where the need is greatest, those SMEs with aggregate turnover of less than $5 million.

“Another major capital provider to these SME businesses, the banks, have not been mandated to forgive interest payments.”

Scentre collected $1.2 billion of rent during the first half of 2021, an increase of $325 million from the first half of 2020.

 

About Post Author
You may also like
Westfield Owner Reports Strong Start To 2021
Westfield Sydney
Westfield Retreats From Malls As Retail Woes Linger
Westfield Owner Offers Rent Relief To Sydney Tenants
Westfield Walloped By Shareholders Over Exec Pay
Westfield Earnings Plunge By 42.5% After Pandemic Rent Losses
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Razer Mouse Bug Gives Admin Rights On Any PC
Latest News
/
August 24, 2021
/
Leaked Video Shows Off Fitbit Charge 5
Latest News
/
August 24, 2021
/
COMMENT: Where Is ‘Loud Mouth’ Kogan As Stock Plunges
Latest News
/
August 24, 2021
/
Asus Goes Minimalist With New Gaming Peripherals
ASUS Latest News
/
August 24, 2021
/
Google Denies ACCC’s Claims Of Australian Market Power
Latest News
/
August 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Razer Mouse Bug Gives Admin Rights On Any PC
Latest News
/
August 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
An odd vulnerability allows users to gain SYSTEM access on any PC running Windows 10 just by plugging in a...
Read More