Asus Goes Minimalist With New Gaming Peripherals

24 Aug 2021
Asus has launched a new colour scheme for its Republic of Gamers (ROG) peripherals, with a suite of accessories including keyboard, mouse, and headphones to be available in Moonlight White.

The ROG Strix Scope NX TKL tenkeyless mechanical RGB gaming keyboard, ROG Strix Impact II ambidextrous RGB gaming mouse, ROG Strix Go Core gaming headset and ROG Cetra II Core in-ear gaming headphones will all come with the Moonlight White colour scheme.

According to Asus, the new range has a minimalist, monochrome aesthetic.

“ROG has a long history of weaving Aura Sync into a huge ecosystem of devices to let gamers shine a light on their personalities through their gear – but many players also seek a minimalist look.

“That’s why the ROG colour palette is expanding to include the Moonlight White series, providing a commanding counterpart to the signature red-and-black colour scheme,” the company said.

ROG’s new Moonlight White peripherals will be available in Australia and NZ from mid-September.

