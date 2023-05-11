Westfield malls attracted 163 million customer visits over the first four months of 2023, an increase of 20 million shoppers from the same period in 2022.

On a rolling 12-month basis, customer visitations were 499 million, up 22.6% on the previous corresponding period.

Shoppers spent $6.4 billion during the first three months of the year, up 14.4 per cent compared to the March quarter in 2022.

“On a rolling 12-month basis to 31 March 2023, our business partners achieved record sales of $27.5 billion,” Westfield owner Scentre Group posted in an ASX update.

“Cash collections for the first four months were $864 million, $64 million higher than the corresponding period for 2022 and in excess of 100% of gross billings. Portfolio occupancy is 98.9% as at 30 April 2023.”

The Group reconfirmed its Funds from Operations will be in the range of 20.75 to 21.25 cents per security for 2023, representing 3.4 per cent to 5.9 per cent growth for the year.

Distributions are expected to be at least 16.50 cents per security for 2023, representing at least 4.8 per cent growth for the year.

Shares nudged up 0.4 per cent to $2.85 this morning, on opening.