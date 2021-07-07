HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Western Digital Offers Trade-Ins, Data Recovery For My Book Hack Victims

Western Digital Offers Trade-Ins, Data Recovery For My Book Hack Victims

By | 7 Jul 2021
,

Western Digital has announced its redress scheme for users caught up in the My Book Live storage hacking fiasco, including discounted trade-ins and free data recovery.

In an email to customers, the digital storage company outlined a trade-in discount for users of My Book Live and My Book Live Duo connected drives, which were compromised in an attack in late June that saw hackers remotely wipe their data.

Eligible customers can receive 40 per cent off a new My Cloud Home personal cloud storage or My Cloud EX2 Ultra 2-bay network attached storage device. Additionally, Western Digital is offering a data recovery service (DRS) for affected users, provided by WD-selected vendors.

“Western Digital will cover all the costs of shipment of the qualifying product to the DRS vendor and for the DRS.

“Recovered data, if any, will then be sent to you on one or more My Passport portable hard drives,” the manufacturer said.

The attack was found to have been linked to two separate security exploits in the internet-connected drives.

<
About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Two Vulnerabilities Led To Massive Western Digital My Book Attack
URGENT DISCONNECT ALERT: Western Digital Drives Being Wiped
New SanDisk Professional Storage Range Targets Creators
FLASH: Western Digital To Be Bigger Than Samsung
WD Revenue Down, But Profits Up
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Roksan Announces Attessa Next-Gen Audio Range
Industry Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/
Aftershokz Nets New Aussie Distribution Deal
Latest News Sound
/
July 7, 2021
/
LG Just Had Highest Quarterly Revenue In History
Brands Industry Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/
Arlo Brings Updated Chime To Australia
Arlo Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/
Myer Shares Surge, What Strings Is Former JB Hi Fi Boss Pulling?
Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Roksan Announces Attessa Next-Gen Audio Range
Industry Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
UK audio manufacturer Roksan has announcement its Attessa range of next-generation audio equipment, which will be out in Australia this...
Read More