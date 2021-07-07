Western Digital has announced its redress scheme for users caught up in the My Book Live storage hacking fiasco, including discounted trade-ins and free data recovery.

In an email to customers, the digital storage company outlined a trade-in discount for users of My Book Live and My Book Live Duo connected drives, which were compromised in an attack in late June that saw hackers remotely wipe their data.

Eligible customers can receive 40 per cent off a new My Cloud Home personal cloud storage or My Cloud EX2 Ultra 2-bay network attached storage device. Additionally, Western Digital is offering a data recovery service (DRS) for affected users, provided by WD-selected vendors.

“Western Digital will cover all the costs of shipment of the qualifying product to the DRS vendor and for the DRS.

“Recovered data, if any, will then be sent to you on one or more My Passport portable hard drives,” the manufacturer said.

The attack was found to have been linked to two separate security exploits in the internet-connected drives.