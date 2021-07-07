UK audio manufacturer Roksan has announcement its Attessa range of next-generation audio equipment, which will be out in Australia this September.

The range includes a streaming amplifier, integrated amplifier, turntable and CD transport.

The Attessa Integrated Amplifier sports a high-performance Burr Brown 24bit/192kHz digital-to-analogue converter, whilst analogue inputs include a phono stage for use with a turntable. aptX Bluetooth connectivity means you can stream directly from a device, for easy listening.

The Attessa Streaming Amplifier gives high-quality music in the easiest-to-use fashion, thanks to BluOS, the powerful multi-room streaming platform, which connects to over 20 different streaming services, and can stream wirelessly to as many as 64 zones. Like the Integrated Amp, it has theBurr Brown 24bit/192kHz DAC that’s compatible with MQA and FLAC file formats and is compatible with high quality turntables – pumping out 130 watts of power.

And if you are keeping things strictly old school, pair these with either the Attessa CD Transport and Attessa Turntable (or both).

The CD Transport does “exactly what you’d expect – connects via digital coaxial to either Attessa amplifier, and transmits the digital audio information from the disc to the high-performance DAC,” as the company explains. The MaestroUnite app connects the Attessa amplifier and Attessa CD transport into a single system.

The Attessa turntable is a high-end piece of master engineering: with unipivot tonearm, a high-quality pre-fitted Roksan Dana cartridge and switchable phono stage – meaning it can connect to your old amplifier if you already have your amp setup, and are just looking for a new turntable.

Pricing and finishes are below:

Attessa Turntable

RRP: $1,999.00 AUD

Finishes: Satin White, Satin Black

Attessa Streaming Amplifier

RRP: $2,999.00 AUD Finishes: Silver, Black

Attessa Integrated Amplifier

RRP: $1,999.00 AUD

Finishes: Silver, Black

Attessa CD Transport

RRP: $999.00 AUD