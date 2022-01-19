Launched today, the latest internal flash drive from Western Digital – the WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD – has been designed specifically with content creators in mind, featuring read speeds of up to 3500MB/s, up to 1TB of storage, and built-in support, serving up fast and reliable storage to improve workflow.

This all adds up to the opportunity to stay in the moment when creating content, for the estimated 50 million people around the world who self-identify as having a career in the cultural and creative industries.

As with everything in our tech-driven world, this definition is fluid, and now branches further than graphic designers and videographers, grouping UI/UX designers, artists, illustrators, entrepreneurs, engineers, architects, students and pretty much anyone with a laptop at Starbucks.

That’s why easy access to fast, reliable storage is so important when crunching large amounts of data, as anyone who has been taken “out of the moment” due to not being able to back up exactly when and how they need knows.

Advanced technology such as the WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD empowers creative professionals to stay in the zone without the stress of losing work at an intense time or suffering slow storage speed.

“Complex workloads require high performance and reliability, and the right type of storage can help streamline workflows and increase productivity,” says Eric Spanneut, vice president of Client and Enterprise SSDs for Western Digital’s Flash Business unit.

Keeping things creative, each new WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD purchased comes with a one-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud, offering creative apps such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and InDesign.

“By teaming up with Western Digital, we are able to equip creatives with the tools they need to do their best work, wherever and whenever inspiration strikes,” says Marc Leibowitz, Adobe’s Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships.

Indeed, this purpose-built NVMe SSD drive is designed for endurance, packing high performance into a convenient form while offering low power consumption.

Built-in support means you’ll feel more confident, as the downloadable Western Digital SSD Dashboard helps monitor the drive’s health, available space, temperature and more.

You’ll also feel secure with end-to-end data path protection, plus a five-year limited warranty, for $69 MSRP.