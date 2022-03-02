Nice/Nortek Control just announced Westan Australia as the new distributor of Proficient audio products in Australia.

Established in 1989, Westan already distribute multiple cutting-edge brands for commercial and residential audio/visual products, including Epson, Samsung and Phillips.

Proficient Audio, a Nice/Nortek Control brand, are known for combining exceptional audio quality with designer aesthetics to fill homes with music and entertainment, inside and out. They are internationally renowned for innovation in architectural loudspeakers and subwoofers.

Westan’s base is in Melbourne, and they have branches across the country, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and other major cities.

Nice/Nortek Control chose Westan as a partner and distributor due to their reputation in the A/V industry, as well as their professional and technical competence.

By adding Proficient Audio speakers and subwoofers to their products, Westan Australia adds to the current 2GIG security solutions already sourced from Nice/Nortek Control for customers in this region.

Westan Australia already offer a comprehensive range of solutions within the commercial and residential landscape, solutions that complement Nice/Nortek Control products.

“Australia is a key market for us, and selecting Westan as our partner simply made sense,” says Horacio Morales, Director of International Sales at Nice/Nortek Control.

“Westan has years of experience and success working within the region. We’re proud of this new partnership and the plans we’ve made to work together and create the best experience for our customers.

“Westan’s national prescence, coupled with its warehousing and distribution capabilities, are perfectly placed and well-respected to provide the best solutions for clients.”

Kam Aghtan, Managing Director at Westan Australia is equally confident about the partnering, saying, “Westan is eager to add Proficient Audio to its growing portfolio of products. Proficient speakers and subwoofers are respected worldwide and perfectly complement our already extensive audio/visual solutions for our commercial and residential clientele.

“We’re particularly excited to watch business grow with this partnership, and to play a role in enhancing audio experiences for installs in the Australia market.”