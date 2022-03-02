HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Motorola Partners With Penrith Panthers

Motorola Partners With Penrith Panthers

By | 2 Mar 2022

Motorola has signed on as the official smartphone sponsor of the Penrith Panthers.

The Panthers are the first Aussie sporting team to secure a sponsorship with the global giants, joining the likes of NBA teams Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Motorola to the Panthers corporate network,” Panthers Group CEO Brian Fletcher said.

“It is a fantastic endorsement of our club to have the support of a globally recognised and respected brand like Motorola.

“Like Panthers, Motorola is relentless in its pursuit of excellence and we’re looking forward to sharing their innovative products with our members and fans.”

Motorola will use the Panthers partnership to launch a number of initiatives and giveaways during the upcoming 2022 season.

“Motorola Australia is very excited to be partnering with such an iconic club as the Penrith Panthers, following the tremendous 2021 premiership win and during a period of unprecedented growth of Motorola in Australia,” Head of Motorola Australia and New Zealand, Kurt Bonnici said.

“Both Motorola and Penrith Panthers are renowned as leaders in their respective fields and have both played an integral part in Australians’ lives throughout the decades.

“We couldn’t think of a better club to support and look forward to introducing the Panthers fanbase to some of Motorola’s latest smartphone innovations as we enter the 2022 season.”



