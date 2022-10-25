HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Waterproof Speakers $20 Billion Market By 2027

Waterproof Speakers $20 Billion Market By 2027

By | 25 Oct 2022

The waterproof speaker market is surging, with analysts eyeing a A$20 billion market in five years.

According to a report from Future Market Insights, the waterproof speaker market is currently estimated at $13.6 billion and is likely to cross the A$20 billion mark by 2027.

The market has reflected a CAGR of 6.3 per cent between 2013 to 2021, and makes up somewhere between 5 and 15 per cent of the global speaker market.

“Technological advancements in several audio devices has changed the manner in which people appreciate and play music,” explains FMI.

“An increase in the demand for wireless-based audio devices, which include portable waterproof speakers with different connectivity options such as Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, sound-bars, headphones and microphones, has been witnessed in the audio industry.

As FMI explains, the entry level for such technology is getting lower, from both a price point and a marketing perspective.

“The manufacturers of waterproof speakers have also adopted some key differentiating strategies,” the report continues.

“For instance, brands operating in the market are targeting mass consumers. They are also offering waterproof speakers with advanced features at competitive prices.”

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
REVIEW: Bose’s Sport Earbuds Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff
Apple’s Design Chief Quits
Apple Hit Back At Sound United Owner Over Apple Watch Patents Claim
Apple Macbook Pro Launch Imminent
Amazon App Store Launches On Windows 11
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telstra Clueless About NBN Outages, Customers Have to Tell Carrier
Latest News
/
October 25, 2022
/
Retailers Not Happy With Latest Samsung Direct Sell Promotion
Latest News
/
October 25, 2022
/
Bubble-free Screen Protection Application with Belkin’s Screenforce Pro
Latest News
/
October 25, 2022
/
Medibank Hack Much Bigger Than First Reported
Latest News
/
October 25, 2022
/
Consumer Confidence Drops Ahead Of Budget
Latest News
/
October 25, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telstra Clueless About NBN Outages, Customers Have to Tell Carrier
Latest News
/
October 25, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The relationship between Telstra and the NBN appear to still be fractured with Telstra support unaware that the NBN is...
Read More