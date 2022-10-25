Apple Launches macOS Ventura
Apple has launched the latest version of its macOS operating system, which introduces Stage Manager to the company’s desktop computers, among other features.
The following Macs are supported by Ventura:
- MacBook models from 2017 or later
- MacBook Air models from 2018 or later
- MacBook Pro models from 2017 or later
- Mac mini models from 2018 or later
- iMac models from 2017 or later
- iMac Pro (all models)
- Mac Pro models from 2019 or later
- Mac Studio (all models)
Among the major updates are as follows:
Stage Manager organises apps and windows so users can see everything at a glance, offering a dashboard view of working windows.
The new Continuity Camera feature allows the iPhone camera to unleash a groundbreaking webcam experience.
When iPhone is nearby, Mac can automatically recognise and use the camera. Desk View taps into the Ultra Wide camera on iPhone to simultaneously show the user’s face and an overhead view of their desk, while bringing in iPhone features such as Center Stage, Portrait mode, and Studio Light.