Microsoft is updating Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 to build a stronger connection between Windows 11 PC and one’s Duo device.

Microsoft announced the news about Android 12 and Android 12L yesterday on its official Microsoft Devices Blog, adding that focus is on building connections between Windows and Duo to build up familiarity using visuals.

Inclusive Experience with Android 12

Android 12 was made generally available by Google in October 2021, while Android 12L hit Pixels in March. The best part about it is its privacy feature which keeps track of camera, microphone, and location usage by apps for the past 24 hours.

Android 12’s big visual refresh means that Material You, dynamic color theming, and more are coming to the Surface Duo phones. For UI elements, there is a more spacious design, contrast optimizations, and new visibility features like magnification, brightness, and colour management. The company is even throwing in four new wallpapers to highlight the refresh.

From a short, customizable menu familiar to Windows, you can jump into any app and use Surface Slim Pen 2. Surface Slim Pen 2 works on Surface PCs and Surface Duo 2. Pairing is easy since it’s automatically paired the first time you touch the screen.

Updated widgets means users can take advantage of the new conversation widgets that come with Android 12. The Photos widget from OneDrive, for instance, can be an aesthetic addition on the feed.

Switching to a new phone is also convenient now with the Android 12 update. The initial setup process involves plugging in a cable or connecting to Wi-Fi to transfer essentials from your previous device.

Microsoft is redesigning the Duo’s software so that it’ll look a lot like Windows 11. The system settings app and notification center now resemble Windows 11’s versions of those features, and there are a lot of fluent design (Microsoft’s design language) touches hidden in the company’s preinstalled apps.

Increased alignment to the Windows 11 experience eases the transition from working on the PC to one’s Surface Duo easier.

This shows that the Surface Duo and Duo 2 pair are becoming authentic Windows phones.