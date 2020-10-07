HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Finance > Warranty Problems & 29% Revenue Decline Plagues Bang & Olufsen

Warranty Problems & 29% Revenue Decline Plagues Bang & Olufsen

By | 7 Oct 2020
, , ,

Is Bang & Olufsen having warranty problems with their disastrous B&O Play Products?

According to sources retailers in Australia are getting returns, but due to Aqipa who originally supplied the goods to retailers dumping the Danish audio brand, the liability for claims on products now fall on the manufacturer of the faulty speakers and headphones and that’s where the problem is.

Apparently Aqipa is not taking responsibility for the returns with the Danish Company now in a dispute with their former distributor over liability.

Under Australian Competition & Consumer laws a manufacturer is liable for all warranty claims.

Senior management at the Danish Company who ventured into the bottom end audio market back in 2017 said recently that 2019/20 was a disappointing year for Bang & Olufsen.

According to their latest financials’ revenue declined 29% compared to the prior year and EBIT margin dropped to -15%.

CEO Kristian Teär said that the shortfall in revenue adversely impacted profitability.

He said that 2020 had been “A disappointing year for Bang & Olufsen. The unsatisfactory results were primarily due to lack of progress with the ongoing transition towards a demand-driven retail model and higher-than-expected sales through unauthorised channels. We launched several initiatives to address these challenges, but just as we were starting to see the first results of these efforts, we were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lock-down of countries around the world.”

In Australia the Danish Company moved to a store within a store model and despite having products that aesthetically looked European, modern and different the quality of the sound was often seen as “not worth the money” that Bang & Olufsen was asking retailers to sell their products for.

Now the Company is facing new Competition from German Company Loewe who are set to launch a new range of audio products into the mid value audio market. This will complement the new Loewe 2020 TV range.

Rear said “On 1 July, we successfully completed a capital increase that will enable us to get through the COVID-19 crisis and continue to execute on the strategy presented in April. With our new strategy we aim to solve some of the fundamental issues in our core business and ensure that we become profitable again”.

He said that the Company recognised that it will be a challenging year, as they try to deploy their new strategy “in the midst of the uncertainty related to COVID-19. In 2020/21, we expect to return to growth, driven by product launches in all categories, stronger sales and marketing execution, and the continued transition of our retail network with focus on our core markets.” He said.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
B&O Brings Classic Turntables Back To Life
EXCLUSIVE:Aqipa Roll Out SAP System That Delivers Trading Marketplaces For Brands & Retailers
Devialet’s 4,500W Gold Phantom Premier Speaker
Struggling B&O Debut’s $100K 88″ LG OLED TV
Bowers & Wilkins: Bonus Speakers With Home Cinema Bundles
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Rebrands G Suite To Challenge Rival Microsoft
Google Latest News Microsoft
/
October 7, 2020
/
Most Aussies To Christmas Shop Early Amid Delivery Concern
Industry Latest News
/
October 7, 2020
/
Q2 Smartphone Sales Drop 20%, Lowest Since 2013
Apple Industry Latest News
/
October 7, 2020
/
Samsung Launches Android 11 Beta On S20 Phones
Android Android Communication
/
October 7, 2020
/
Is JB Hi-Fi Set To Flog Mercedes-Benz Products?
Automotive Latest News Motor Cars
/
October 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Rebrands G Suite To Challenge Rival Microsoft
Google Latest News Microsoft
/
October 7, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Google has followed Microsoft with a significant rebranding and redesign of its collection of office apps, officially renaming G Suite...
Read More