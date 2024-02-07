A trend has emerged showcasing individuals driving while wearing Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which has prompted the White House to issue a warning about road safety.

Videos have gone viral of users wearing the headset while driving, quickly turning the device into one of controversy.

The act not only jeopardises public safety, but also gets millions of views. Two viral videos showed people driving Tesla cars while wearing the headset.

Tesla’s Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving technologies however, don’t provide cars with autonomy, meaning hands still need to be on the steering wheel.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasised the need for drivers to maintain control, especially is they are obstructing their vision with the device.

The official Biden Administration X account said, “Reminder-ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times.”

The misuse of these headsets while driving is illegal in certain US states, and elsewhere, falling under laws of screen use while driving.

Communications Director at the Alaska Department of Public Safety, Austin McDaniel said using these headsets while driving is a misdemeanour and could result in a felony if it leads to injury or death.

A driver in one of the viral videos dismissed the concern and seriousness, calling it a “skit” for laughs.

21-year-old Dante Lentini admitted to driving a Tesla while using the headset briefly, without hands on the wheel.

Apple has warned against using the headset while driving in the user guide, advising users to avoid operating the device in a moving vehicle, on a bicycle, or in situations where safety caution is required.

According to sources, Apple has introduced a travel mode for the headset, which allows limited functionality during plane movement.

Users have been advised to remove it during takeoff and landing, due to potential issues with viewing plane windows.

Some users are claiming they use the device while in moving vehicles, despite the optimal performance being while stationary.

The Apple Vision Pro also restricts access to adult content, which has caused frustration among users, despite the availability of sex tech apps.

As more and more users discover the capabilities of the headset, many are debating whether to adhere to the guidelines, or push the boundaries.

Tesla, however, has yet to speak out about the use of the headset while driving. Back in December, they recalled over 2 million vehicles due to a defective system aiming at ensuring attentiveness while using Autopilot.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) started an investigation into Tesla back in 2021, and were focused on accidents involving over a dozen fatalities related to driver-assisted features.

They stated the investigation revealed inadequacies in Autopilot.