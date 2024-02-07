Marantz has postponed the release of its upcoming Cinema 30 amp, as well as increased the original price.

The device was originally set to be released on January 30th, however, will now become available in mid-March. It’s unclear if this is for all global markets.

The original announcement seemed to be on par with the launch of the amplifier, however this has now changed.

It’s also been reported the Cinema 30 will retail for £100 more than the initial price. This means the device will cost £4000, instead of £3900, (approx. A$7,722).

The Cinema 30 home cinema amplifier was unveiled as part of the company’s reference series.

The minimalist design comes in either a black or silver / gold finish, with a smooth midsection adorned with a circular display, complete with volume and input selection buttons.

Underneath is a down panel which lowers to reveal a second display, as well as control buttons for various features and settings. These are also likely mirrored on the remote.

There are textured side panels on each side of the interface, and lighting along the edge of the unit.

It’s built around a symmetrical, monolithic amplifier, which is claimed to be the “most advanced amplifier layout available in the AVR category.”

The channel is mounted on a separate PCB opposite the power supply, and Marantz claims the amp will deliver “remarkably clean and instantaneous low-distortion power.”

Featuring 11 channels of 140W amplification, ideal for a full 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos speaker system, and the 13.4 channel onboard processing with pre-amp mode provides compatibility with external power amplifiers.

Marantz has claimed “all aspects of the power amplification, power supply and signal path have been carefully honed by the Marantz Sound Master.”

All signals pass through the Marantz HDAM SA-2 pre-amplifier stage, and the device uses the Analog Devices SHARC dual DSP chipset, alongside a 32-bit ESS Sabre DAC.

This is said to include jitter reduction and the ability to decode a range of audio sources and formats, which include Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro 3D.

Additionally, the device has Audyssey’s MultEQ XT32 advanced room optimisation calibration system, paired with an optional Dirac Live Bass Control calibration system, allowing the connection of up to four independent subwoofers.

Finally, it appears to be equipped with seven HDMI sockets supporting up to 8K, as well as a wide range of wireless connectivity options, including AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Bluetooth, paired with the company’s HEOS wireless streaming system.

It can also be integrated with Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa enabled smart speakers.