HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Vicinity Centres Profitable Again As Shoppers Return

Vicinity Centres Profitable Again As Shoppers Return

By | 17 Aug 2022

Vicinity Centres has banked a net profit of $1.2 billion, as shoppers started to return to mall during the second half of the financial year.

Vicinity Centres posted statutory net profit after tax of $1.215 billion, after posting a loss of $258 million in FY21.

Close to half of this profit comes from non-cash property valuation gains of $554 million, with funds from operations making up $598 million.

The FFO growth was driven by an 8 per cent uplift to $803 million in net property income, which Vicinity says reflects sustained strength of retail sales, and improved negotiation outcomes with retailers, and “therefore stronger than expected cash collections, rental growth, and improved ancillary income.”

“FY22 has been a positive year for Vicinity,” Grant Kelley, CEO and Managing Director, said.

“Favourable retail trading conditions combined with strong operational execution and prudent financial stewardship, have underpinned an acceleration in our recovery as demonstrated by today’s results.

“After prolonged lockdowns in our two largest states of NSW and Victoria in 1H FY22, the retail sector has enjoyed a sustained rebound in retail sales and importantly, retailer confidence.”

Vicinity completed 1,378 leasing deals during the financial year, 121 more deals than in FY21.

Vicinity leased 374 vacant stores, with occupancy sitting at 98.3 per cent at the end of June 2022. Collection of gross rental billings averaged 91 per cent for FY22, and 93 per cent for the second half of 2022 – suggesting that the days of landlords allowing rent freezes are over.

.


573614

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Consumer Confidence Climbs, Following Rates Rise
COMMENT: Why Stock Is The Make Or Break Factor For Retailers
Two Westinghouse Glass Cooktops Urgently Recalled
Kogan Takes Action Against Logistics Business That He Own 19% Of The Shares In
JB Hi-Fi Posts Record Earnings, Boosts Dividend 43%
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo’s New Monitors Achieve A World First For Eye Health
Latest News
/
August 17, 2022
/
Landmark High Court Ruling Finds Google Isn’t A Publisher
Latest News
/
August 17, 2022
/
Where Are The Millions? Alienware Logitech Linked eSports Team Goes Bust
Latest News
/
August 17, 2022
/
Old PS4 Sales Doubled Xbox One
Latest News
/
August 17, 2022
/
Super Retail Group Posts Record Sales, Profit Falls 20%
Latest News
/
August 17, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo’s New Monitors Achieve A World First For Eye Health
Latest News
/
August 17, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Three of Lenovo’s recently released monitors have earned their place as the worlds first devices to meet the Eyesafe Certified...
Read More