Super Retail Group, owner of 700 stores across Australia and New Zealand, has posted record sales for FY22, despite a fall in profits.

Super Retail Group owns Rebel Sports, Supercheap Auto, BCF, and Macpac, which all benefitted from the return of brick-and-mortar shoppers during the first half of the calendar year.

Macpac was the shining light for the group, with sales up 15.3 per cent, driven by a return to outdoor pursuits such as hiking and camping.

Total group sales rose 2.8 per cent to $3.55 billion, with like-for-like sales down 0.6 per cent.

Online sales rose 44 per cent, to $601 million, no doubt due to store closures during the first half of the financial year. Online commerce now represents 17 per cent of group sales.

Net profit fell 19.9 per cent to $241.2 million, below estimations of $224.4 million, which SRG puts down to supply chain disruption costs, and heightened promotional output for BCF.

The company’s gross margin fell to 46.8 per cent in light of these costs.

Share prices are up 7.7 per cent as of midday.

“The successful execution of our omni-retail strategy, the group’s enhanced digital capability, proactive supply chain management, and an outstanding contribution from our team members were central to this performance,” Super Retail chief executive Anthony Heraghty said.

“Record online sales and the group’s strategic decision to invest in inventory in response to a disrupted global supply chain underpinned our first half performance.

“Our solid inventory levels enabled us to capture consumer demand when retail spending rebounded in the second quarter following the end of Covid-19 lockdowns.”