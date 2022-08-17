Sony’s old PlayStation 4 sold twice as many units as Microsoft’s competing Xbox One according to papers submitted to Brazil’s competition watchdog.

The numbers were submitted by Microsoft to Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) as part of the argument for it’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard.

“Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales…having sold more than twice as many Xbox [consoles] in the last generation”.

Sony no longer reports PS4 shipments as of March, with the final count of lifetime sales of the PS4 totaling 117.2 million, which makes it one of the most successful consoles ever created.

Microsoft never revealed sales data for the Xbox One, but the latest report means that it sold no more than 58.6 million units.

Sony raised the concern that the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, which would include the major Call of Duty franchise, could threaten competition, noting that the first-person shooter could become a company exclusive as a result.

Microsoft has stated previously that Call of Duty would remain accessible on PlayStation and other formats, as making it an exclusive would just not be a profitable decision. The company points out that Sony is the market leader in console distribution, with PS4 sales doubling the Xbox One.

The document also points out that Sony led console game distribution in 2020 and 2021, holding 50% to 60% of market share, and that it shares similar subscription service numbers for console titles as Microsoft does with Games Pass.

“Therefore, Sony’s concern – market leader both in the most restricted as well as the most comprehensive – with the potential competition from Game Pass it simply reflects the usual resistance of traditional incumbents to the competition on merit represented by disruptive agents,” concluded Microsoft.

The company’s defense also accused Sony of paying game developers to stay away from Games Pass.

“Microsoft’s ability to continue expanding Game Pass has been hampered by Sony’s desire to inhibit such growth.”