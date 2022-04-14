Telco network company Uniti has entered into a $3.6 billion sale deed with a consortium led by Morrison & Co and Brookfield.

The deal values the company at $5 a share – above the initial $4.50-a-share offer Morrison & Co made close to a month ago.

The Uniti board has unanimously recommended shareholders accept the deal, which goes to a vote in July.

“We have built a high-quality business with long-term annuity earnings, generated from best-in-class fibre access networks and telecommunications technologies,” Uniti CEO Michael Simmons said.

“Under its proposed new ownership, Uniti will continue to build upon its now established place as a successful, growing participant in the market for high speed, high quality, fibre access networks.”

The deal offers 4 per cent above Uniti’s last close of $4.82.