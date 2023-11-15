Uniden has revealed its newest UHF device, the UH825 series, build for rugged conditions, with enhanced features for lifestyle enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and off-road adventurers.

It’s an upgraded version of its predecessor, the UH820 series, and incorporates a 2W max TX output power, for clear communication over distances up to 13KM. It packs a life-long 2,000mAh lithium-ion battery, which provides up to 23 hours use.

USB-C charging has been integrated, for rapid, convenient charging, and it has 80 UHF channels for promised uninterrupted communication, even in isolated territories. It was also designed to be durable, and is backed by a three year warranty.

It has advanced features including Master Scan, which allows a group of users to communicate on a group of channels, rather than just one. There’s also voice enhancer, smart key allocation, and rapid scan.

The range extender (duplex) capability amplifies the range, and it comes with a VOX hands free feature.

The digital coded squelch (DCS) and interference eliminator (CTCCS) ensure clear channels with no unwanted disturbances. It comes equipped with a backlit large LCD display for seamless navigation, even in low light.

Some other features include open scan, auto battery save, group scan, instant channel programming and recall, five call tones, and keypad lock.

The smart key feature allows users to toggle between various functions including voice enhancer, noise reduction circuit (NRC), priority channel (PRI), and CALL.

The UH825-2TP Tradies Pack comes with:

2x UH825 UHF radios

2x lithium batteries (2,000mAh)

Essential accessories like antennas, belt clips, USB-C charge cable, a dual drop-in charge cradle, AC adaptor for charging, DC cig-lead adaptor, speaker mics, earpiece mics, and a hard carry case.

The singular UH825 pack includes:

1x UH825 UHF Radio

1x lithium battery (2,000mAH)

An antenna, belt clip, and a USB-C charge cable.

The Uniden UH825 pack retails for $129.95 AUD, whereas the Uniden UH825-2TP pack retails for $279.95 AUD.

National Marketing Manager at Uniden, Brad Hales said, “Our customers are at the heart of our innovation process. The UH825 series is our answer to their evolving needs, delivering top-tier technology that doesn’t compromise on durability or functionality.”