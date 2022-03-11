Uber has teamed up with logistics company Shippit to offer delivery of goods from the likes of Harvey Norman, Big W, Target, and Super Retail Group, in under an hour.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci told the AFR that “15 minutes is the new black”, citing the rise of ultra-quick delivery services.

“Once consumers’ expectations lower to 15 minutes, you can never go back.”

Uber’s same-day delivery of foods and other goods now accounts for 51 per cent of its bookings, overtaking its initial ride-sharing model for the first time.

“We have retailers of all shapes and sizes, whether you’re sending a spark plug or kayak, a new appliance or furniture, there really is a carrier for every product,” Shippit’s co-CEO Rob Hango- Zada said

“We wanted to work with retailers to close out that final mile to deliver anything, really, within the same hour,” he said.

“There’s a slight stagnation in order volumes as lockdowns lift but home furnishings, electronics and appliances are still strong and fashion remains stable. But people are spending more, with the average value of the purchases up 50 per cent as people become more familiar with buying online.”