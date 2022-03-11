HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Uber Offer One-Hour Deliveries From Big W, Harvey Norman, Target

Uber Offer One-Hour Deliveries From Big W, Harvey Norman, Target

By | 11 Mar 2022

Uber has teamed up with logistics company Shippit to offer delivery of goods from the likes of Harvey Norman, Big W, Target, and Super Retail Group, in under an hour.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci told the AFR that “15 minutes is the new black”, citing the rise of ultra-quick delivery services.

“Once consumers’ expectations lower to 15 minutes, you can never go back.”

Uber’s same-day delivery of foods and other goods now accounts for 51 per cent of its bookings, overtaking its initial ride-sharing model for the first time.

“We have retailers of all shapes and sizes, whether you’re sending a spark plug or kayak, a new appliance or furniture, there really is a carrier for every product,” Shippit’s co-CEO Rob Hango- Zada said

“We wanted to work with retailers to close out that final mile to deliver anything, really, within the same hour,” he said.

“There’s a slight stagnation in order volumes as lockdowns lift but home furnishings, electronics and appliances are still strong and fashion remains stable. But people are spending more, with the average value of the purchases up 50 per cent as people become more familiar with buying online.”

 


">

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Consumers Optimistic, Despite Inflated Prices: Wesfarmers Boss
Big Retailers Take A Look At Jaycar’s Books $500M Deal Tipped
It’s All Down, Down, Down, At Harvey Norman
Consumers Set To Gravitate To Cheap Deals: Wesfarmers Boss
EXCLUSIVE: Cellnet Restructures Relationship With Vinci Brands & Incipico
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Uniden Donates 100 Waterproof UHF Radios In Support Of NSW Flood Relief
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Struggling Peloton FailsTo Attract Consumer To Expensive Sydney Brand Store
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Apple’s New Studio Display May Already Be Outdated, Leak Suggests
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Apple’s iPhone SE 3 Hailed As ‘Pretty Ok’
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
Nintendo Delays ‘Advanced Wars’ Game For Obvious Reasons
Latest News Nintendo
/
March 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Uniden Donates 100 Waterproof UHF Radios In Support Of NSW Flood Relief
Latest News
/
March 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Uniden has donated 100 Waterproof UHF radios to the SES and volunteers selflessly supporting those devastated by the recent floods....
Read More